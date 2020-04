CBSE Extends Deadline For Submission Of School Affiliation Application

CBSE has extended deadline for submission of school affiliation application

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for application submission by schools for affiliation. The board had earlier extended the date in March after receiving representation from schools about problems in submitting application due to the lockdown. The date had been extended till April 30.

The board has now decided to extend the deadline till June and the last date for schools seeking affiliation to submit their application is June 30, 2020.

Schools whose application for affiliation / upgradation / extension are under process, are required to submit online clarification / compliance / documents to the Board within 30 days of communication. The last date for schools to submit compliance online has also been extended till June 30, 2020.

CBSE accepts application for affiliation under various categories like Fresh Affiliation, Upgradation, and Extension of Affiliation for session 2021-22.

The board has decided to extend the deadline by two months keeping in mind the difficulties being faced during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. With a second extension in the deadline, schools will have ample time to submit their applications and complete the post-application procedure.

Earlier the board had issued a cautionary notice about misleading messages through WhatsApp, email, and other mediums which claimed to offer guidance to schools about the affiliation process. The messages seemed to come from CBSE affiliation advisor. The Board clarified that it has not appointed or authorized any agency/individual for this purpose.

