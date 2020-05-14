Failed Class 9, 11 Students To Be Given Opportunity For Re-Test: CBSE

CBSE Exam 2020: Failed CBSE Class 9, 11 Students To Be Given Opportunity For Re-Test

All students who failed Class 9 and 11 exams will be given an opportunity to reappear online or offline keeping in mind COVID-19 related stress, according to a statement released by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE.

"CBSE, in view of the requests of the parents and student, as a one time measure in extraordinary situation, has decided that all the failed students of 9th and 11th will be provided an opportunity to appear in a school based test again," the statement said.

"Opportunity will be extended to students irrespective of whether their examinations have been completed and the exam results have been released or their exams have not been completed. This facility is to be extended irrespective of number of subjects and attempts," it added.

Earlier CBSE had decided to promote Class 9 and 11 students on the basis of internal assessments of school including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far.

"It has come to our notice that though several schools affiliated to CBSE have completed their examination, evaluation and promotion process for students who were studying in grades 9 and 11 in the 2019-20 academic session, there are several schools that have not been able to do so," CBSE said in a statement on April 1.

This includes among others, Kendriaya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State/UT government schools, private schools, schools located in India and abroad, etc.

