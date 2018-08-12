CBSE Compartment Result 2018: Apply For Re-Verification

For the recently declared, CBSE compartment result, candidates can now apply for re-verification. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed concerned candidates to apply for verification, obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer copies and re-evaluation. More than 2 lakh candidates got compartment this year in the CBSE class 10, 12 annual board exam result. The Board announced the result this month. The result were declared on the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2018 Declared

Candidates interested to apply for verification of marks, should deposit Rs 500 per subject. 'The result of verification will be uploaded on the website of CBSE. However, in case of a mistake (or change in marks) a formal letter will also be sent to applicant by speed post through concerned Regional Office of CBSE. In case where there is no change of marks, no letter will be sent by CBSE,' says the Board. Those candidates who apply for mark verification will also be eligible to apply for obtaining the photocopy of the answer scripts by paying Rs 500 per subject (class 10) and Rs 700 per subject (class 12).

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result Declared

Advertisement

Candidates who have applied for obtaining photocopy of the answer script will be eligible to apply for re-evaluation. The Board will accept requests for re-evaluation only for the theory papers at Rs 100 per question.

Important Dates

Mark verification: 13-17 August

Fee payment: Upto 20 August

Obtaining Photocopy of Answer scripts: 27-28 August

Fee Payment: Upto 30 August

Re-Evaluation: 4 and 5 September

Fee payment: Upto 7 September

Click here for more Education News