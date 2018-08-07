CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result Declared

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result: Know How To Check

CBSE has declared the compartment result for class 12 board exams. The result is available on the official website of the Board at cbseresults.nic.in. More than 2 lakh students got compartment this year in both class 10 and 12 annual board exams. In CBSE Class 12 results, this year, the pass percentage was increased by nearly 1 per cent as compared to last year (82.02 per cent), however, a total of 91,818 students - 8.3 per cent - got a compartment. The registration for the exam began in June and the exam was held in July.

Last year, CBSE had released the compartment result on August 9 for class 12 exam and the next week for class 10 exam.

Students can check their result using their roll number, school number and centre number as mentioned in the admit card.

CBSE class 12 results were declared in May in which 83.01% students were declared qualified. While 9 students bagged the top three positions in the exam, the topper Meghna Srivatsava scored 499 out of 500 marks. Seven students in the third position have scored 497 marks out of 500. Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest pass percentage (97.32%) followed by Chennai (93.87%) and Delhi.

