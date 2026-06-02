CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-By-Step Guide To Apply, Direct Link Here

CBSE 12th Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the Class 12 re-evaluation portal today, June 2, 2026. The portal was expected to open on June 1, prompting several students to raise concerns on X after it remained unavailable. This year, over 4 lakh students have applied for access to nearly 11 lakh answer sheets.

Earlier today, CBSE stated that no issues had been reported after 7 am and that the portal was functioning normally. The board has also been actively responding to student queries on X. Students facing difficulties with the evaluation portal can contact CBSE through its official X handle. The board recently clarified that Aadhaar verification has been introduced as an additional security measure.

Students can submit requests for different services through a single application instead of applying separately for each process.

How To Apply For CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026

Visit the official website: postresult.cbseit.in.

Log in using your roll number/user ID.

Enter details as per your Aadhaar and click on "Sign In".

On the dashboard, select "Re-evaluation of Marks".

The subjects for which answer copies are available will be displayed.

Enter the question number along with the sub-section (for example, 1(a)), page number, marks awarded, marks expected, and a brief reason for seeking re-evaluation.

Students may apply for re-evaluation of multiple questions.

Click on "Save and Continue to Preview".

Verify all details carefully.

Click on "Freeze and Proceed to Payment".

Complete the payment process.

Download the application form and track the status of your request.

Direct Link To Apply

Once the application is frozen and submitted for payment, no further changes can be made to the details entered.

CBSE has also revised the fee structure for post-result services. The verification fee has been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100 per subject, while the fee for re-evaluation has been fixed at Rs 100 per answer book. Students seeking re-checking of specific questions will have to pay Rs 25 per question.