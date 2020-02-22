CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam Analysis

The next exam for both the classes will be held on February 24.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted class 12 psychology exam. A total of 25,855 class 12 students appeared for the psychology paper today. The next exam for both the classes will be held on February 24. On Monday, class 10 students will appear for language papers and class 12 students will appear for Physical Education paper.

NDTV talked to Sunita Panchnathan, PGT psychology, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt on the difficulty level of the exam.

"CBSE this year in the Psychology paper has outdone itself and has come up with a refreshingly creative question paper designed to make students cogitate," she said.

According to her, section A had a balanced mix of direct, application and analysis questions. The one deviation from the expected pattern for this section is the absence of MCQs. Section B is an easy section with the exception of one question that would have required students to ruminate. Section C is the most challenging section of the paper this year that requires students to be sure footed with their concepts , well versed with its applications and additionally have the ability to think out of the box in order to be able to come up with innovative and viable solutions.

"Section D was on the expected lines and and easy one for any well prepared student. Section E was a simple , easy to understand and attempt section that compensates for the degree of difficulty of Section C," she also added.

Overall like the CBSE had intended, this year's question paper has been a departure from the past. This is possibly a clear indicator of things to follow in the years to come.

