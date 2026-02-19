CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Tomorrow: Solve These Sample Papers To Boost Preparation

Class 12 students are gearing up for one of their most significant examinations, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2026 on February 20, 2026.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The CBSE Class 12 Physics paper will have 33 questions in total and all questions are compulsory. The question paper will have five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D, and Section E.

Section A contains sixteen questions, twelve multiple-choice questions and four assertion reasoning questions, all carrying one mark each. Section B contains five questions of two marks each. Section C has seven questions of three marks each. Section D contains two case study-based questions of four marks each, and Section E has three long answer questions of five marks each.

Students can check the sample question paper and marking scheme by following these steps.

First, visit the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Click on the sample question paper link available on the home page.

Click on the Class 12 link, which will open a new page.

After that, click on the Physics paper sample question paper and marking scheme link. A PDF file will open where candidates will get the details.

Finally, download the file and keep a hard copy for further need.

Meanwhile, CBSE has issued an advisory for students, teachers, and parents to not be affected by the circulation of fake news about any question paper leaks. According to the advisory, CBSE has urged parents, students, schools, and all concerned stakeholders to remain vigilant and not be misled by unverified news, rumours, or fake news on various social media platforms during the exams.