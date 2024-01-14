CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Practical Exam 2024 For Patrachar Vidyalaya Students On January 15

CBSE Class 12 Practical Exam 2024: The exams for Patrachar Vidyalaya will be conducted in two shifts.

The practical exams for CBSE Class 12 physical education for Patrachar Vidyalaya students are scheduled to take place on January 15, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, stated in an official release. Additionally, students opting for political science will also need to participate in the CBSE Class 12 practical exams on the same date. The DoE has released the schedule and exam timings for CBSE Class 12 students.

"The remaining students of Patrachar Vidyalaya who have opted for the subject 048-Phy. Education in Class XII and whose roll numbers are not given here in this notice will be informed shortly on www.edudel.nic.in (Patrachar Vidyalaya) icon through another notice," it said.

The notification emphasises the requirement of the original PV Card for both physical education and political science practical exams. Students need to carry their practical assignments, projects, files, and stationery items.



Check the official notice here

The exams will be conducted in two shifts, with Shift 1 starting at 9.30am and Shift 2 at 12.30pm.

The marking scheme for the CBSE Class 12 physical education practical exams includes evaluation criteria for Physical Fitness Test, Proficiency in Games and Sports, Yoga practices, Record File, and Viva Voce. The details of the mark distribution can be found on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.



