CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis 'The paper was student friendly and even an average child can score well,' said the teacher when asked about the average mark students can expect.

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper: Review, Feedback From Teachers, Students New Delhi: CBSE class 12 students appeared for Physical Education paper yesterday. It was an easy paper and questions were text based, said teachers and students right after the exam. Class 12 students finally bid adieu to the month long board exam. The exam was earlier supposed to be held on 9 April. Considering the requests of Science students, the Board decided to change the exam date due to its close proximity to JEE Main exam 2018.



'Questions were direct and simple and perfectly within the syllabus. Students were happy with the direct and easy questions. Students were able to finish in time,' said Suman Tomar, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt.



'The paper was student friendly and even an average child can score well,' said the teacher when asked about the average mark students can expect.



In another development,



In this view, CBSE has asked schools that while preparing time-table for session 2018-19, one period every day may be reserved for Health and Physical Education especially for class 9 to 12 from session 2018-19 onwards.



Click here for more



CBSE class 12 students appeared for Physical Education paper yesterday. It was an easy paper and questions were text based, said teachers and students right after the exam. Class 12 students finally bid adieu to the month long board exam. The exam was earlier supposed to be held on 9 April. Considering the requests of Science students, the Board decided to change the exam date due to its close proximity to JEE Main exam 2018.'Questions were direct and simple and perfectly within the syllabus. Students were happy with the direct and easy questions. Students were able to finish in time,' said Suman Tomar, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt.'The paper was student friendly and even an average child can score well,' said the teacher when asked about the average mark students can expect.In another development, has planned to introduce a streamlined and well-designed Health and Physical Education Programme to mainstream health and physical education in schools especially for students of class 9 to 10. This programme will be introduced from next session and will be compulsory for all affiliated schools of the board. In this view, CBSE has asked schools that while preparing time-table for session 2018-19, one period every day may be reserved for Health and Physical Education especially for class 9 to 12 from session 2018-19 onwards.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter