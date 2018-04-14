CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis

'Questions were direct and simple and perfectly within the syllabus. Students were happy with the direct and easy questions. Students were able to finish in time,' said Suman Tomar, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt.
'The paper was student friendly and even an average child can score well,' said the teacher when asked about the average mark students can expect.
In another development, has planned to introduce a streamlined and well-designed Health and Physical Education Programme to mainstream health and physical education in schools especially for students of class 9 to 10. This programme will be introduced from next session and will be compulsory for all affiliated schools of the board.
