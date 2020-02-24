CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis By Expert

A total of 7,07,688 Class 12 students of CBSE Board appeared for the Physical Education paper today.

CBSE conducted the Class 12 Physical Education exam today. A total of 7,07,688 Class 12 students of Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE appeared for the Physical Education paper and according to an expert, the question paper was on the conventional lines and the students found the paper easy to solve. Overall, according to Suman Tomar, Head of Department, Physical Education, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt, the CBSE Physical Education paper was a well-balanced paper and a good result is expected.

Ms Tomar reviewed the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education paper for NDTV and said this:

"The question paper was on the conventional lines and the students found the paper easy to solve. It was based on the sample paper. The questions were direct as well as application based which the students had intensively practiced during revision. Overall it was a well-balanced paper and a good result is expected".

On the fifth day of board exams, CBSE recorded highest participation so far. 10,51,186 students have appeared for the exam today held for 32 papers. Apart from more than the 7 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Physical Education paper, a total of 3,43,498 Class 10 students sat for language papers.

The Board will conduct Entrepreneurship, Office Procedures and Practices, Textile Design, and Traditional Indian Textile papers tomorrow for Class 12 students while the English Communication and English Language and Literature papers of the Class 10 students will be held on February 26.

