CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2018: Preparation Tips For Students Sample papers and previous year question papers won't suffice the preparation, if one doesn't have a clear idea on the marking scheme.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper 2018: Preparation Tips New Delhi: CBSE class 12 students will appear for Mathematics exam on 21 March (Wednesday). One of the compulsory subjects for Science students, Mathematics, is a top scoring subject as well. Sample papers and previous year question papers won't suffice the preparation, if one doesn't have a clear idea on the marking scheme. For scoring the best, students should know how to write an answer, what should be the steps involved, what steps should not be missed and other factors which can fetch them marks. CBSE has also released model answer sheets online for reference.



Last year's CBSE class 12 mathematics exam was an average one. Though students found it lengthy, but it was an 'easy' paper, said students. While many questions were from the NCERT book, in two sets of question paper the six marks question from application of derivatives was not from the textbook.



Going through the marking scheme will help students to manage their time as well.



The CBSE class 12 mathematics question paper will comprise of questions carrying 1 mark, 2 marks, 4 marks and 6 marks. Candidates will be allowed 3 hours to attempt the question paper of 100 marks. Internal choices will be provided to students for long answer type questions.



In Mathematics paper, step marks also fetch marks. For every step that a student writes down, there is a mark for it and vice-versa. For a question carrying 6 marks, the step wise marking scheme can be 1+1+2+2 or 1+1+2.5+1.5 marks.



Candidates should also note that the conclusion statement and figures carries a mark as well.



