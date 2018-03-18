CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2018: Preparation Tips For Students

Last year's CBSE class 12 mathematics exam was an average one. Though students found it lengthy, but it was an 'easy' paper, said students. While many questions were from the NCERT book, in two sets of question paper the six marks question from application of derivatives was not from the textbook.
Going through the marking scheme will help students to manage their time as well.
The CBSE class 12 mathematics question paper will comprise of questions carrying 1 mark, 2 marks, 4 marks and 6 marks. Candidates will be allowed 3 hours to attempt the question paper of 100 marks. Internal choices will be provided to students for long answer type questions.
In Mathematics paper, step marks also fetch marks. For every step that a student writes down, there is a mark for it and vice-versa. For a question carrying 6 marks, the step wise marking scheme can be 1+1+2+2 or 1+1+2.5+1.5 marks.
