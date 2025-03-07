CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Tomorrow, Check Last Minimum Tips

Strategic preparation and performance on exam day are the two key factors that can help students in scoring high marks in the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam. While attempting the paper, students must start with the easiest questions to build confidence and develop positivity during the exam.

The paper comprises of a total of 80 marks with 60 marks assigned to subjective questions and 20 marks for multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Understanding the exam pattern is the first step to prepare effectively for the exam as it helps in time management. Students appearing in the exam can divide their time according to the marking scheme while taking the paper.

Marking scheme

Unit 1- Relations and Functions: Relations and Functions- 4 marks

Inverse Trigonometric Functions-- 4 marks

Unit 2- Algebra

Matrices- 5 marks

Determinants- 5 marks

Unit 3- Calculus

Continuity and Differentiability- 9 marks

Applications of Derivatives- 4 marks

Integrals- 9 marks

Applications of Integrals- 6 marks

Differential Equations- 7 marks

Unit 4- Vectors and 3D Geometry

Vector: 7 marks

3D Geometry

Unit 5: Linear Programming- 5 marks (1 LA question)

Unit 6: Probability- 8 marks



Practicing all solved examples from NCERT will help as around 35 marks worth questions in the exam are based on the examples. The examples help in understanding the correct stepwise approach to deal a question.

Writing down the formulas repeatedly can help in easy memorization. While revising formulas, students must always refer to their textbooks rather than trying to recall from memory.

After completely covering the NCERT book, students must focus on solving previous years question papers. Practicing question papers from the last five years will help in understanding recurring question patterns and the exam format.

Students must refrain from attempting random questions from different books at the last minute.