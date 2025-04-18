CBSE Class 10 And 12 Results 2025: Here's How To Check Your Scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 in mid-to-late May, following past trends. Although the official date and time are yet to be confirmed, students can expect their scorecards to be released around the same time as the previous two years, which saw results declared on May 13 (2024) and May 12 (2023).

Once released, students can access their results on the official CBSE websites.

Multiple Ways to Check Your Results:

To check the CBSE Board Result 2025, visit results.cbse.nic.in and click on the Class 10th or 12th Result link. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required credentials. Submit the details to view your result on the screen. Download and check your result, then take a printout of your mark sheet for future reference. Ensure you save a copy for your records and future needs.

Beyond the official websites, CBSE offers alternative methods for accessing results:

Via SMS: Students can send a text message in the format "cbse10" or "cbse12" followed by their "RollNumber," "School Code," and "Centre Number" to 7738299899 to receive their results.

Through DigiLocker: Students can activate their DigiLocker accounts by visiting digilocker.gov.in, selecting their class, and providing their school code, roll number, and a 6-digit security PIN provided by their school.

By following the provided steps, students can conveniently access their CBSE Class 10th and 12th results for 2025 through their preferred method.