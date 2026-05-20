CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Portal Faces Technical Glitch, Services To Resume By 2 PM

CBSE Class 12th Answer Book: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued important updates regarding the post-result verification process for Class 12 Board Examinations 2026. In a notice shared on May 19, 2026, CBSE extended the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books till May 23 due to technical issues on the official portal. In another latest update, the board informed students that the online application service is temporarily facing technical glitches and is expected to resume by 2 PM. Students have been advised not to panic, as the board has assured adequate opportunity for all eligible students.

CBSE Portal Temporarily Facing Technical Glitch

The board informed students that the online application portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books is temporarily facing technical glitches. The notice mentioned that the service is expected to resume by 2 PM today.

CBSE also requested students and parents to cooperate during the temporary disruption and assured that all students will be provided the required opportunity to apply once the portal resumes functioning normally.

What Students Should Do Now?

Students who want to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books should wait for the portal to resume services and then complete the application process online. Students are advised to:

Keep their login credentials ready

Regularly check the official CBSE website

Avoid multiple repeated login attempts during technical downtime

Complete the application before May 23, 2026

CBSE is expected to restore the service shortly and continue the post-result verification process smoothly for all Class 12 students.