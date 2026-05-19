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CBSE Extends Deadline To Apply For Scanned Copies Of Class 12 Answer Books, Check Details

CBSE Results 2026: The facility allows students to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets, enabling greater transparency in the evaluation process and helping candidates review their performance in detail.

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CBSE Extends Deadline To Apply For Scanned Copies Of Class 12 Answer Books, Check Details
CBSE clarified that all other terms and conditions related to the process will remain unchanged.
New Delhi:

In a major relief for students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline for applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets for the Class 12 Board Examinations 2026, giving candidates additional time to complete the process.

According to the official update, candidates can now submit their requests till May 23 instead of the earlier deadline of May 22. The board has advised students to take advantage of the extended timeline and complete their applications within the revised schedule.

CBSE clarified that all other terms and conditions related to the process will remain unchanged.

The facility allows students to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets, enabling greater transparency in the evaluation process and helping candidates review their performance in detail.

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for further updates and instructions related to board examination services.

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