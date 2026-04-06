CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 board examination 2026 results by April 14. The early release is expected in view of the second board examinations scheduled for May 2026. While CBSE has not officially confirmed the result date, students can expect the results to be declared in mid-April this year.

The second board exams are part of the two-exam system introduced by CBSE last year. Under this system, students who wish to improve their performance in up to three subjects, or those placed in the compartment category, can appear for the second set of exams.

The Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11, while the Class 12 examinations are currently underway and are set to conclude on April 10. Exams for both classes began on February 17.

Official Websites To Check Your Class 10, 12 Result

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

Students can also access their results via the DigiLocker and UMANG applications, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.