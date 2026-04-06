CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 board examination 2026 results by April 14. The early release is expected in view of the second board examinations scheduled for May 2026. While CBSE has not officially confirmed the result date, students can expect the results to be declared in mid-April this year.
The second board exams are part of the two-exam system introduced by CBSE last year. Under this system, students who wish to improve their performance in up to three subjects, or those placed in the compartment category, can appear for the second set of exams.
The Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11, while the Class 12 examinations are currently underway and are set to conclude on April 10. Exams for both classes began on February 17.
Official Websites To Check Your Class 10, 12 Result
- results.cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- results.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
- umang.gov.in
- cbse.nic.in
Students can also access their results via the DigiLocker and UMANG applications, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
CBSE Board Result LIVE: Past Year Percentages
Take a look at the previous years’ pass percentages.
- Year Class 10 Class 12
- 2025 93.66 88.39
- 2024 93.60% 87.98%
- 2023 93.12% 87.33%
- 2022 94.40% 92.71%
- 2021 99.04% 99.37%
- 2020 91.46% 88.78%
CBSE 10th 12th Results LIVE: When Will Board Release Result?
Students can expect the Class 10 online marksheet to be released before April 20, 2026 on the board's official website
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Results LIVE: How To Download Your Result via Official Websites?
- Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section.
- Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin
- Click on "Submit".
- Your Class 10 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: What details are required to check the result?
To check the results, students need:
Roll number
School number
Admit card ID
Date of birth
Security pin
CBSE Board Results LIVE: Will Class 10 results be announced before Class 12?
Yes, Class 10 Main exam results are likely to be declared ahead of Class 12 results this year.
CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: 43 Lakh Students Await Their Result
This year, over 43 lakh students are appearing for the board examinations, including around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The exams were conducted across 8,074 centres for Class 10 and are being held at 7,574 centres for Class 12.