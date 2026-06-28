CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 anytime soon on the board's official websites: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In an official notification dated June 25, 2025, the board had stated that the CBSE second board exam results will be declared in June 2026. With only three days remaining in the month, 10th improvement exam marksheets are expected anytime now.

As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the board has provided an opportunity to CBSE Class 10 students to improve their scores in up to three subjects. Students awaiting their second board results can download their marksheet from the board's official result portals.

The board announced the Class 10 main exam result 2026 on April 16. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.70 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, while boys stood at 92.60 per cent.

Class 10 students awaiting CBSE second board results must also note that the board continues its policy of not releasing a topper or merit list to discourage unhealthy academic competition. According to official information, the passing documents and merit certificates will be issued after the results of the second board examination to all Class 10 students.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026

