CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 anytime soon on the board's official websites: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In an official notification dated June 25, 2025, the board had stated that the CBSE second board exam results will be declared in June 2026. With only three days remaining in the month, 10th improvement exam marksheets are expected anytime now.
As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the board has provided an opportunity to CBSE Class 10 students to improve their scores in up to three subjects. Students awaiting their second board results can download their marksheet from the board's official result portals.
The board announced the Class 10 main exam result 2026 on April 16. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.70 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, while boys stood at 92.60 per cent.
Class 10 students awaiting CBSE second board results must also note that the board continues its policy of not releasing a topper or merit list to discourage unhealthy academic competition. According to official information, the passing documents and merit certificates will be issued after the results of the second board examination to all Class 10 students.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Step-By-Step Guide To Download Marksheet
Class 10 candidates can follow the steps given below to download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecards.
- Visit cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026"
- Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID
- Click on submit
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Login Details Required
CBSE Class 10 students awaiting second board exam results must keep the following login credentials ready:
- Roll Number
- School Number
- Admit Card ID
- Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Only 3 Days Remaining In June
In an official notification dated June 25, 2025, the board had stated that the CBSE second board exam results will be declared in June 2026. With only three days remaining in the month, 10th improvement exam marksheets are expected anytime now.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Phase 1 Result In April, Phase 2 Marksheet In June
According to the official document the Class 10 results will be declared as per the examination bye-laws. Based on this policy, the results for the first exam was announced in April, and the scorecards for the second exam will be released in June.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Board To Release Scorecard Anytime Soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 10 second board results soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in.