CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Announced: Check Key Highlights This Year

CBSE 10th Result Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 today, April 15. The overall pass percentage stands at 93.70 per cent, a 0.04 per cent rise from last year's 93.66 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent compared to 92.69 per cent for boys. Trivandrum and Vijayawada have once again topped the list, each registering a pass rate of 99.79 per cent.

Here Are The Key Highlights Of CBSE Class 10 Results 2026:

Overall pass percentage

93.70%, up slightly from 93.66% last year

Over 24.8 lakh students registered; 24.7 lakh appeared for the exam.

TOP PERFORMING REGIONS:

Trivandrum and Vijayawada top the list again with 99.79% pass rate each.

Chennai follows closely at 99.58%, while Delhi West and Delhi East record 97.45% and 97.33%.

Lowest performing region: Guwahati (85.32%).

GENDER-WISE RESULTS:

Girls outperform boys again: 94.99% vs 92.69%.

Transgender students: 87.50%.

SCHOOL-WISE PERFORMANCE:

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV): 99.57%, highest among institutions.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV): 99.42%.

Government schools: 91.43%, Govt-aided: 91.01%, Private schools: 93.77%.

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INTERNATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Students from CBSE-affiliated foreign schools: 99.10% pass rate, up from 98.57% in 2025.

HIGH ACHIEVERS:

8.96% students scored 90% and above.

2.24% students scored 95% and above.

Children With Special Needs results: