'Write Exams With A Smile And Lots Of Confidence': PM Modi Tells Students

A total of 16,38,428 candidates have registered for class 10 examination, while 11,86,306 candidates have registered for class 10 examination.
"Best of luck to all my young friends appearing for the CBSE class XII and class X examinations! Write these exams with a smile and lots of confidence," he said on Twitter today.
Best of luck to all my young friends appearing for the CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations! Write these exams with a smile and lots of confidence.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2018
PM Modi had also asked students who were due to appear for the board examinations to adopt a "never give-up" attitude during a recent interaction here.
"Reality is, there is no medicine for self-confidence. Likewise, listening to long speeches won't help you either. We have to learn to test ourselves at every step of our lives," he told students then, adding that winning small battles through the course of our life brings the self-confidence.
Before that, Prime Minister had also launched his book "Exam Warriors", a collection of anecdotes from his growing up years, and with tips for handling exam pressure.
The class 10 board examination has been reintroduced from this year after the government decided to do away with the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) adopted earlier.
The class 10 exam will be conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres outside India. Similarly, for class 12, the exam will be held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.
(With Inputs from PTI and IANS)
