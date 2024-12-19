CBSE Boards 2025: Online Portal Opens For Availing Facilities For CWSN Students In Exams

Central Board of Secondary Education has released a notification for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025. The notification mentions several facilities that are offered by CBSE to such students. If the CWSN students desire to avail any facilities/exemptions permissible by CBSE during the examinations, the request for the same can be made by the concerned school through the web portal as it was done during the previous years.



The schools should log-in their Pariksha Sangam using their login ID and password wherein in the CWSN portal, they will be shown the list of their CWSN students as filled in the LOC data and the facilities permissible to each category of students as per their disability.



If the students wish to avail any of the facilities, the same is to be selected so that details would be made available in the admit card and the examination centres can make the necessary arrangement for the same causing no inconvenience to any candidate with special needs.



If CWSN students wish to avail applicable facilities, the school will fill the details and upload the documents on the portal which will be made available from December 18, 2024 to December 28, 2024. Requests sent earlier to the CBSE directly (offline or any other mode) for availing exemptions by the schools will also be uploaded by the schools on web during above said schedule. CBSE will not accept any sort of request after the schedule mentioned and in offline mode.



Schedule will not be extended, hence, all schools should complete the process within schedule.