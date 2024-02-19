CBSE Boards 2024: Preparation Strategy For Class 12 Physics, Chemistry, Biology

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12. The class 10 boards will conclude on March 13, while that of class 12 will end on April 2, 2024. Students appearing in the boards exam can follow the below mentioned preparation strategy for excelling in the Science exam.

Preparation strategy for Chemistry

The unit on Chemical Substances-Nature and Behavior has a weightage of 25 marks. Subject expert Ms Archana from Ajanta Public School, Sector 31 Gurugram says, “The crucial topics from this unit include types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement and precipitation and balancing chemical equations. The other important topics include properties of metals and non-metals, reactivity series, formation and properties of ionic compounds, chemical reactions of carbon compounds.”

Tips for Biology

Unit 2: World of Living has a weightage of 25 marks and comprises of chapter 5 Life Processes. As per Rhizu Khare, Biology teacher from Ajanta Public School, Sector 31 Gurugram, “Students should know the basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals. In the Coordination and control chapter students must emphasise on tropic movements in plants, Control and co-ordination in animals. All the diagrams should be practiced thoroughly from the chapters of Biology.”

“Students must understand the concept of sign conventions to solve important numericals of mirror formula and lens formula. They must learn to find the appropriate power of lens required to correct the eye defect of near and far sightedness,” adds Ms Khare.

Tips for Physics

“Unit 4 has a weightage of 13 marks and it includes two chapters. Chapter 1 Electricity includes the mechanism of current in which the questions of series and parallel arrangement of resistors must be practiced. Students should focus on Ohm's law and resistivity as well. Important topics from chapter 2 Magnetism include magnetic effects of electric current, magnetic field lines of current carrying straight conductor, circular loop and solenoid,” explains Mr Ankit Malhotra, Ajanta Public School, Sector 31 Gurugram.