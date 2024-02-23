CBSE Boards 2024: Check Important Questions From Previous Year Geography Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Geography exam for the students of class 12 on February 29, 2024. Students who will be appearing in the exam can check the official website of the CBSE for previous year's question papers. The following questions were asked for 5 marks in the Geography board exam 2023.

Important questions from previous year

Why is Phase III (1951 1981) of growth of population referred to as the period of population explosion in India ? Explain by giving any three arguments.

Describe the objectives of National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) in the development of Indian agriculture.

Mention the main characteristics of the mineral belt of 'South-Western Plateau Region' of India.

Mention the main caracteristics of mineral belt of 'North-Western Region' of India.

Analyse five main factors affecting location of industries in the world.

Analyse the classification of industries on the basis of raw materials into five heads.

Pipelines are used extensively to transport liquids and gases in the world. Support the statement with appropriate arguments.

Defone the term 'international trade'. Describe two types of 'international trade' in the world.

'Attaining sustainable development in the Indira Gandhi Canal (Nahar) Command Area requires major thrust upon the measures to achive ecological sustainability." Evaluate the statement.

"India has one of the second largest road networks in the world." Support the statement.

"Indian Railways network is one of the longest in the world." Support the statement.

On the given political outline map of the World, seven geographical features have been marked as A, B, C, D, E, F and G. Identify any five with the help of the following information and write their correct names on the lines drawn near them-

The largest country in Africa

An area of extensive commercial grain farming

A major seaport

A shipping canal

An international airport

The westernmost station of the Australian Trans-Continental Railway

The largest country in South America

The class 12 boards will conclude on April 2, 2024 while class 10 boards will end on March 13.