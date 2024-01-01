CBSE To Begin Annual Pre-Exam Psychological Counselling Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide psychological counselling to students and parents from January 1 with an aim to equip them with tools and techniques for navigating exam stress.

A press release issued by the board mentioned that the CBSE will provide psychological counselling facility to students and parents from January 1, 2024. The exam schedule for practical and theory papers has already been announced from January 1, 2024 and February 15, 2024 respectively. The psychological counselling has been aligned accordingly for students' facilitation'.

As per CBSE, the psychological counselling services is designed as part of the board's outreach programme which caters to the heterogeneous students' and parent's population and vast geographical network of schools. The programme will be organised to help students overcome exam related anxiety.

As part of the programme, CBSE has introduced the facility of IVRS on toll free number 1800 11 8004. The students/parents/stakeholders can obtain pre-recorded useful information on tackling board exams which includes tips for better preparation, time and stress management, FAQ's along with live telecounselling services.

CBSE Tele-Counselling is offered by principals and trained counsellors from within CBSE affiliated schools located in and outside. It is a voluntary, free of cost service provided by the participants.

A comprehensive audio-visual presentation titled 'Knowing Children Better' has been prepared and uploaded on CBSE website. The various topics of the presentation deal with real time experiences and problems of adolescents with suggestive measures as coping strategies.

Question-Answer Columns-CBSE experts will answer queries of students through weekly question-Answer columns to be published in major national newspapers during the month of February.

This psychological counselling programme will continue in two phases, first before the examination and second after the result. CBSE has been conducting this programme since 1998 and this will be its 26th year conducting this psychological counselling programme.