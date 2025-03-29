CBSE Board Results 2025: April or May? When To Expect Board Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 by end of April or May. While the board has not yet released any official notification for the announcement of results, the results are expected to be out in a month. The board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 15 to March 18, 2025. The exam for class 12 began on February 15 and end on April 4, 2025.

Post the conclusion of the Class 12 boards, CBSE will conduct exams for students who have participated in national and international sports. The evaluation process will begin only after the completion of all the board exams, Controller of exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said earlier. Meanwhile, students can take help from counselling session offered by the board during this time.

Once released, students will be able to check the results and download their marksheet from the official website of CBSE, that is cbse.gov.in.

After the release of the results, the board will conduct supplementary exams for students who fail in

any subject. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can also apply for verification of marks or result improvement. Candidates who wish to apply for verification of marks will be required to pay online fees per subject.