CBSE Board Results 2024: Access Code Out For Classes 10, 12 DigiLocker Accounts

Ahead of the announcement of Class 10 and 12 board results, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a six digit Access Code based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts. The Access Code has been introduced to strengthen security and privacy of students' data saved in DigiLocker accounts.

After activation of DigiLocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the 'Issued Documents' section.

An official notification by CBSE reads, "You are aware that for the past several years, CBSE in technical collaboration with NeGD has been opening DigiLocker accounts for Class 10 and 12 students every year in advance to provide digital academic documents through CBSE's digital academic repository, 'Parinam Manjusha,' immediately after the declaration of result. In order to further strengthen security and privacy of students' data, CBSE introduced a 6-digit Access Code based activation for students DigiLocker accounts."

CBSE also added that the student wise Access Code file is being made available to schools in their DigiLocker accounts. Schools can download and disseminate Access Code to individual students from the file.

The complete details for downloading the Access Code is available on the official website of the CBSE.

The board announced yesterday that the results for Class 10 and 12 are likely to be announced after May 20, 2024.The board exams for the two classes were conducted between February-April. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2. Nearly 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams this year. Students need to attain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects, including both internal assessments and board exams.