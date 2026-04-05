CBSE Board Result 2026 Date Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 by mid-April, ahead of the Class 12 results. The earlier release is likely in view of the second board examination for Class 10 scheduled in May 2026. Students are awaiting the announcement of the results. However, CBSE has not yet confirmed an official date, and the results may be declared anytime soon. Last year, CBSE announced the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 on May 13.
Starting this year, Class 10 students will have the option to improve their performance in up to three subjects through the second examination. The Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11, while the Class 12 examinations are ongoing and will conclude on April 10. Exams for both classes began on February 17.
This year, over 43 lakh students are appearing for the board examinations, including around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The exams were conducted across 8,074 centres for Class 10 and are being held at 7,574 centres for Class 12.
Where To Check CBSE Results 2026
Once announced, students can check their results on the official platforms:
- cbse.gov.in
- results.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
- umang.gov.in
Students will need to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the screen.
Key Points On Result Access
Students can also access their results through:
- DigiLocker
- UMANG app
- SMS and IVRS services
- Digital marksheets and certificates will be available through DigiLocker shortly after the declaration of results.
Exam And Result Context
In 2026, students appeared for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12. With the Class 10 exams concluded, students, parents, and schools are now awaiting the results.
While past trends suggest results are typically released in mid-May, the 2026 timeline may differ due to the introduction of the second examination cycle for Class 10.
CBSE Board Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Check Latest Updates On Result Declaration
CBSE Board Results LIVE: What Are The Minimum Passing Marks?
To pass the examination, students must score at least 33 percent marks in both theory and practical papers. Students who narrowly miss the minimum passing mark by one or two points may be awarded grace marks.
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: How To Check Your Result Via SMS?
Open the message box on your mobile phone.Type: CBSE10
CBSE Board Results LIVE: How To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 By Roll Number
Through the Official Website
- Visit the CBSE result portal: results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link.
- Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.
- Submit the details to view your result.
CBSE Board Exams LIVE: CBSE Limits Second Board Exam For These Students
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not allow students who are absent in three or more subjects in the mandatory first board exam to appear for the second boards. The board has announced that students who miss exams for three or more subjects in the February attempt will not get a chance to improve their scores in the second board exam attempt. The board will also not allow students to split their attempts across the two cycles.
CBSE Board Results LIVE: Previous Years' Pass Percentages
Take a look at the previous years’ pass percentages.
- Year Class 10 Class 12
- 2025 93.66 88.39
- 2024 93.60% 87.98%
- 2023 93.12% 87.33%
- 2022 94.40% 92.71%
- 2021 99.04% 99.37%
- 2020 91.46% 88.78%
CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result LIVE: Details When Out
On the result day, the CBSE will share the following details:
- Total number of schools and exam centres
- Overall pass percentage
- Region-wise pass percentage
- Performance of candidates across regions
- Institution-wise comparative performance (JNV, KV, independent, government, government-aided schools)
- Performance of Children With Special Needs (CWSN)
- Number of students scoring above 90% and 95%
- Number of candidates placed in the compartment category
- Gender-wise and state-wise candidate distribution
CBSE Results 2026 LIVE: How To Correct Name or Date of Birth in CBSE Marksheet
Students who find errors in their name or date of birth on their Class 10 or Class 12 marksheets issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education can apply for corrections through a formal process. The request must be submitted through the school along with supporting documents and the prescribed fee.
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: Will Class 10 results be announced before Class 12?
Yes, Class 10 Main exam results are likely to be declared ahead of Class 12 results this year.
CBSE Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Where Students Can check CBSE Results 2026?
Students can check their results on the following official platforms:
cbse.gov.in
results.nic.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
umang.gov.in
CBSE Board Results LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected by April 14; Class 12 Results Later
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results soon. According to media reports, the Class 10 result may be released around April 14, while Class 12 students will have to wait a little longer.
Class 12 board exams are scheduled to conclude on April 10. Given the short timeframe, completing the evaluation process and publishing the results immediately is considered impractical. This is why this year, the Class 10 and 12 results are likely to be released in separate phases.
CBSE Board Results LIVE: Result Out Soon, Check Details, Download Link
The board is likely to release the Class 10 results anytime soon, in view of the second board exams scheduled to be conducted in the month of May, 2026.
CBSE Class 10 Result LIVE: What details are required to check the result?
To check the results, students need:
Roll number
School number
Admit card ID
Date of birth
Security pin
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: What Are the Options for Those Who Fail?
Students who do not pass in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations. The detailed schedule for these exams will be announced by CBSE after the results are declared.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result LIVE: When Will CBSE Release Class 10 Result 2026?
The board is likely to release the Class 10 examination results in mid-April, following a fast-tracked assessment process and in view of the second board examinations scheduled to be conducted in May 2026, according to reports.
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Limits Second Board Exam For These Students
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not allow students who are absent in three or more subjects in the mandatory first board exam to appear for the second boards. The board has announced that students who miss exams for three or more subjects in the February attempt will not get a chance to improve their scores in the second board exam attempt. The board will also not allow students to split their attempts across the two cycles.
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous Years’ Pass Percentages
Take a look at the previous years’ pass percentages.
- Year Class 10 Class 12
- 2025 93.66 88.39
- 2024 93.60% 87.98%
- 2023 93.12% 87.33%
- 2022 94.40% 92.71%
- 2021 99.04% 99.37%
- 2020 91.46% 88.78%
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: How To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 By Roll Number
Through the Official Website
- Visit the CBSE result portal: results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link.
- Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.
- Submit the details to view your result.
Via SMS
- Open the message box on your mobile phone.
- Type: CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number>
- Example: CBSE10 0153749 12345 4569
- Send the message to 7738299899
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: Grading System Explained
Starting 2024-25 academic session, CBSE introduced a 'Relative Grading' system aimed at reducing academic pressure and unhealthy competition among students.
Unlike the traditional method, where grades were assigned based on fixed mark ranges (e.g., 91-100 for A1, 81-90 for A2), the new system evaluates students relative to their peers. Grades are now determined by a student's position within a performance group, which can vary for each subject depending on the number of students who clear it.
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: What Are The Minimum Passing Marks?
To pass the examination, students must score at least 33 percent marks in both theory and practical papers. Students who narrowly miss the minimum passing mark by one or two points may be awarded grace marks.
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: Revaluation vs Verification, Which To Choose?
After the announcement of results, many students may feel that the marks obtained do not reflect their performance. To address such concerns, the board offers two options: verification of marks and revaluation. However, students are often confused about which option to choose and the difference between the two.
Verification of marks is the first step available after the declaration of results. In this process, the board checks whether the marks have been calculated correctly, ensures that no answer has been left unmarked, and verifies that marks have been accurately transferred from the answer sheet to the mark sheet. However, the answers themselves are not re-evaluated during this process.
If students still believe there is an error in their marks, they can apply for revaluation. In this process, the answer sheets are re-examined by an evaluator to assess whether the marks awarded were appropriate. As a result, marks may increase or decrease.
According to educators, students who suspect calculation errors or omissions should opt for verification. On the other hand, those who believe their answers deserved higher marks should apply for revaluation.
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: What To Do If You Forget Your Login Credentials
If you lose or misplace your roll number or admit card, you should contact your school immediately, as these credentials are essential for checking your results online.
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: Compartment Exams Scheduled From May 15
The board aims to release the results as soon as possible, as the second board and compartment exams for Class 10 are scheduled to begin from May 15. Timely publication of the first-phase results is essential to give students adequate time to prepare.
According to school principals, releasing the Class 10 results on time is particularly important, as students rely on them for making critical decisions such as subject selection and school transfers. Similarly, for Class 12 students, the timeline of results is crucial because it directly affects admission processes in higher education institutions.
However, the board has not announced any official dates yet. Board officials have advised students and their parents to regularly check the official website for updates on the results.
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected by April 14; Class 12 Results Later
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results soon. According to media reports, the Class 10 result may be released around April 14, while Class 12 students will have to wait a little longer.
Class 12 board exams are scheduled to conclude on April 10. Given the short timeframe, completing the evaluation process and publishing the results immediately is considered impractical. This is why this year, the Class 10 and 12 results are likely to be released in separate phases.
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: What Details Will Be Released?
On the result day, the CBSE will share the following details:
- Total number of schools and exam centres
- Overall pass percentage
- Region-wise pass percentage
- Performance of candidates across regions
- Institution-wise comparative performance (JNV, KV, independent, government, government-aided schools)
- Performance of Children With Special Needs (CWSN)
- Number of students scoring above 90% and 95%
- Number of candidates placed in the compartment category
- Gender-wise and state-wise candidate distribution
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: How To Check Your Result via Official Websites?
Students can check their results by visiting the official website using the following steps:
- Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section.
- Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin
- Click on "Submit".
- Your Class 10 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: When Will CBSE Release Class 10 Result 2026?
The board is expected to release the Class 10 examination results in mid-April, following a fast-tracked assessment process and in view of the second board examinations scheduled to be conducted in May 2026, according to reports.
CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: How To Correct Name or Date of Birth in CBSE Marksheet
Students who find errors in their name or date of birth on their Class 10 or Class 12 marksheets issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education can apply for corrections through a formal process. The request must be submitted through the school along with supporting documents and the prescribed fee.
CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: What Are the Options for Those Who Fail?
Students who do not pass in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations. The detailed schedule for these exams will be announced by CBSE after the results are declared.
CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: What details are required to check the result?
To check the results, students need:
- Roll number
- School number
- Admit card ID
- Date of birth
- Security pin
CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: Where can students check CBSE Results 2026?
Once released, students will be able to check their results on the following official platforms:
Once released, students will be able to check their results on the following official platforms:
CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: What is the new second examination option for Class 10?
Students can improve performance in up to three subjects through a second board exam.
CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: When were the board results declared last year?
In 2025, the CBSE had announced both Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 13.
CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: Why are Class 10 results expected earlier in 2026?
The Class 10 result is expected to be declared earlier due to the second board examination scheduled in May 2026, allowing students time to improve their scores.
CBSE Result 2026 LIVE: Will Class 10 results be announced before Class 12?
Yes, Class 10 Main exam results are likely to be declared ahead of Class 12 results this year.