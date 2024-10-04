CBSE Board Exams: Last Date To Submit List Of Candidates By Schools To End Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window today for the submission of List of Candidates (LOC) by schools. The board had earlier directed the schools to submit the correct data including the subjects of the students. The LOC can be submitted by the board with normal fee by today.

Subjects once submitted in LOC will not be corrected. Students may decide to appear in the subject filled in the LOC in the main examination or not. However, CBSE will declare the results as per the Examination Bye-Laws of the board. Subjects will only be changed after the conduct of the main examinations and these students will be allowed to appear in the corrected subject in the Supplementary examinations.

The board directed the school principals to obtain a report of the submission of the LOC in order to make sure that the LOC is submitted as per directions issued by the board.

The board had also released a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to assist the schools in navigating the LOC procedures more effectively. By adhering to the guidelines outlined, students and teachers would be able to maintain the accuracy of the LOC data, which is crucial for the effective planning and administration of CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations 2024-2025.

The List of Candidates (LOC) submission is a mandatory process for schools to register eligible students for Class 10 and 12 Board examinations. Only those students whose names are submitted through the online LOC process will be allowed to appear for the examinations in the upcoming session.

"For the session 2024-2025, the activity of submission of data of eligible candidates through LOC started on September 5, 2024 (Thursday) and the close on October 4, 2024 (Friday). Schools must complete the submission within the specified schedule as no extensions will be granted," CBSE noted earlier.