CBSE Releases Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Board Exams

The exam dates for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024 have been revised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Some minor subject exams for Class 10 and 12 have been rescheduled, with a few being postponed and others advanced. Students can check the updated date sheet on the official website.



In the revised CBSE 10th date sheet for 2024, the retail paper, originally scheduled for February 16, 2024, has been postponed to February 28, 2024. Additionally, the French and Tibetan papers will now be conducted on February 20, 2024, and February 23, 2024, respectively, as opposed to their initial dates of March 5, 2024, and March 4, 2024.

Only the Fashion Studies subject's exam date has changed for Class 12. First scheduled for March 11, 2024, the paper will now be held on March 21, 2024. Exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held from 10.30am to 1.30pm, with some board exams ending at 12.30pm.



The new exam dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024 are as follows:

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2024: New Exam Dates

Subject Initial Exam Date Revised Exam Date

Retail February 16, 2024 February 28, 2024

French March 5, 2024 February 20, 2024

Tibetan March 4, 2024 February 23, 2024

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2024: Revised Exam Dates

Subject Initial Exam Date Revised Exam Date

Fashion Studies March 11, 2024 March 21, 2024

When the CBSE board exam 2024 timetable was initially released, the board assured that there was ample gap between exams of different subjects.

The Class 12 date sheet has been designed considering national entrance exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024.