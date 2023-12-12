CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Board Exams From February 15, Check Dates

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: On the first day, the examination will be held from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 on its official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The examination for both classes is scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024, and it will continue until April 2, 2024.



On the first day, the examination will be held in two sessions: from 10.30am to 1.30pm and from 10.30pm to 2.30pm. On other days, it will be held in one, two, three, and four sessions.

Here are the date sheets:





"CBSE Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13," examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding schedule for class 12," news agency PTI quoted the examination controller as saying.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.12 per cent. A total of 21,658,05 candidates had appeared for the examination, of which 20,167,79 candidates passed. However, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 87.33 per cent. The Trivandrum district secured the top spot with a 99.91 pass percentage. The girls' pass percentage was 90.68 per cent.