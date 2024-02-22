CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: Class 12 English Paper Today, Check Key Guidelines

CBSE Board Exams 2024: English paper is scheduled to commence at 10.30am and conclude at 1.30pm.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 12 English paper today, beginning at 10.30am and concluding at 1.30pm. Students must bring their admit card and school ID for entry into the exam halls.

Feb 22, 2024 10:08 (IST) CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: 39 Lakh Students From 26 Countries Appearing This Year

This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 examination centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

Feb 22, 2024 09:53 (IST) CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: Important Points To Note

Arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Prohibited items should not be brought into the examination hall, as doing so may result in the exam cancellation.

Students must bring their stationery; borrowing is not permitted.

The admit card is a crucial document and must be carried to the examination hall.