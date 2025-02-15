CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today With English And Entrepreneurship Papers

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 exams begin today, with Class 10 students appearing for the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers, and Class 12 students taking the Entrepreneurship paper. The exam will commence at 10.30am and conclude at 1.30pm. Admit cards for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams were released through school logins on the Pariksha Sangam Portal.

This year, about 42 lakh students will take the exam at 7,842 centres in India and across 26 countries abroad. The board has issued guidelines regarding the dress code, permitted and prohibited items inside the exam hall, unfair means practices (UFMs), and associated penalties.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Guidelines For Candidates

Candidates must carefully read the instructions provided in the question papers and answer booklets before attempting the exam.

Regular students are required to carry their admit card along with their school identity card.

Private candidates should bring their admit card and any government-issued photo ID.

Transparent pouch, geometry or pencil box

Blue or royal blue ink pen, ballpoint pen, or gel pen

Scale, writing pad, eraser

Analogue watch

Transparent water bottle

Metro card, bus pass, and cash

Printed or handwritten materials, loose paper bits, calculators (except for Dyscalculia students, who will receive one from the centre), pen drives, log tables (will be provided at the centre), electronic pens, and scanners.

Communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, and cameras.

Personal belongings, including wallets, handbags, goggles, and pouches.

Food items, whether packed or unpacked, except for diabetic students.