CBSE Board Exams 2024: Check Significant Chemistry Questions From Past Years' Papers

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Check some important questions from the last year's Chemistry paper.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to commence the board exams for both classes 10 and 12 on February 15, 2024. The Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2nd while the Class 10 exams are set to take place from February 15 to March 13.

Students gearing up for these crucial exams can access previous years' question papers on the CBSE's official website, aiding them in familiarising themselves with the exam pattern. These question papers, spanning from 2019 onwards, offer valuable insight into the types of questions typically asked in the exams.

Furthermore, students preparing for the Class 12 Chemistry exam specifically can benefit from accessing both previous years' question papers and sample papers, available on the CBSE website.

For more detailed information, students are advised to visit the CBSE website.

It's noteworthy that the Chemistry paper exam date is slated for February 27, emphasising the importance for students to utilise available resources to prepare effectively for this subject.



Click here to access previous years' question papers.

CBSE Board Exams: Check out some of questions from previous year's Chemistry paper

Write chemical reaction to show that open structure of D-glucose contains the straight chain.

What type of linkage is responsible for the formation of protein?

Write main product formed when:



(a) Methyl chloride is treated with NaI/Acetone.

(b) 2,4,6-trinitrochlorobenzene is subjected to hydrolysis.

(c) n-Butyl chloride is treated with alcoholic KOH.

How do you convert the following :

(a) Phenol to picric acid

(b) Propanone to 2-Methylpropan-2-ol

(c) Phenol to anisole

(d) Propene to Propan-1-ol

Low concentration of oxygen in the blood and tissues of people living at

high altitude is due to :

(a) high atmospheric pressure

(b) low temperature

(c) low atmospheric pressure

(d) both low temperature and high atmospheric pressure

Value of Henry's constant KH :

(a) increases with decrease in temperature.

(b) decreases with increase in temperature.

(c) increases with increase in temperature.

(d) remains constant.

Proteins are polymers of 1



(a) Nucleic acids (b) Amino acids

(c) Monosaccharides (d) Amines

An azeotropic mixture of two liquids will have a boiling point lower than

either of the two liquids when it

(a) shows a negative deviation from Raoult's law

(b) forms an ideal solution

(c) shows a positive deviation from Raoult's law

(d) is saturated

