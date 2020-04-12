20% Objective Type Questions: From Next Year, New Assessment Pattern For CBSE Exam

20% of questions in theory papers of objective type questions including multiple choice questions

From next academic year, Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level board which regulates school education in the country, will be adopting a new pattern for examination assessment for classes 9 to 12. A significant change, according to a circular released by the Board in March-mid this year, will be a 20 per cent of questions in theory papers of objective type questions including multiple choice questions (MCQs). Same as, there will be 20 per cent and 10 per cent Case-based or Source-based integrated questions for classes 9-10 and 11-12 respectively from next year.

Remaining questions in all these annual examinations will be of short answer and long answer format.

Case-based or Source-based integrated questions were introduced in 2019-2020 year for classes 9 and 10, but the percentage share of this section was not introduced then.

Again, currently, the Board exams carry objective type questions, but the percentage or number of questions has not been prescribed.

CBSE assessment pattern: Check old and new question paper details of classes 9 to 12.

According to a CBSE circular, the Board is initiating these changes in the examination and assessment practices for the year 2020-21 onwards as a follow up of adopting Learning Outcomes developed by NCERT and also part of Capacity Building Programmes for the year 2020.

The theme of the Capacity Building Programmes for the year 2020 is Competency Based Education.

"Competency Based Education (CBE) is an outcome based approach to schooling, where attainment of goals takes priority. Learning Outcomes (LOs) are defined in terms of competencies and capacities, which students acquire and demonstrate at the end of instructional programme," the Board said in the circular.

"In CBE, explicitly defined learning outcomes guide instruction; instruction is more flexible, learner centric, learner-led and provides multiple opportunities for learning; and assessment is authentic and examines if the students are able to apply required concepts in real life situations," it added.

"The overall marks and duration of examination shall remain same, change in the composition of assessment tasks would help us achieve the desired ends," it said.

Click here for more Education News

