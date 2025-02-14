CBSE Board Exam 2025: Delhi Metro Makes Special Arrangement For Students

Delhi Metro on Friday announced that it will give priority to students heading to their exam centres for CBSE Board exam 2025. In a post on X, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it has introduced a series of measures for the convenience of students, including prioritising frisking and ticketing for their hassle-free travel. CBSE Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin from Saturday, February 15, 2025, and continue till April 4.

"As approximately 3.30 lakh students and thousands of school staff will be commuting across the city, DMRC in partnership with CISF is implementing special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days," the DMRC said in the X post.

DELHI METRO TO PRIORITIZE STUDENTS IN FRISKING & TICKETING DURING CBSE BOARD EXAMS 2025



The students will have to show their admit cards at security checks at metro stations to avail the facilities, DMRC said.

"DMRC staff visited schools, interacted with principals, and informed them about the nearest metro stations and the support available for students," it added in the X post.

Delhi metro staff will also make special centralised announcements to help students. "A detailed list of metro stations closest to examination centres has also been uploaded on the DMRC website and official mobile application for easy reference."

As per the CBSE 2025 date sheet, the Class 10 exams will begin with the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers on February 15, running from 10.30am to 1.30pm. On the same day, Class 12 students will appear for the entrepreneurship paper. The board has ensured sufficient gaps between exams for both classes to facilitate better preparation.

This year, nearly 42 lakh students are expected to appear in the exams across 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries abroad.