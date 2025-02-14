CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2025 Begin Tomorrow, Check Key Guidelines

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2025 on February 15. This year, nearly 42 lakh students are expected to take the exams across 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries abroad.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, CBSE is hosting a live webcast today (February 14) at 2.30pm on its official YouTube channel. The session will provide guidelines for centre superintendents, deputy centre superintendents, assistant superintendents, city coordinators, and observers. It will also cover evaluation protocols and the responsibilities of all officials involved.

Students appearing for the exams must carry their CBSE admit cards along with their school ID cards. The admit card includes essential details such as exam timings, subject names, and the designated examination centre.

As per the CBSE 2025 date sheet, the Class 10 exams will begin with the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers on February 15, running from 10.30am to 1.30pm. On the same day, Class 12 students will appear for the entrepreneurship paper. The board has ensured sufficient gaps between exams for both classes to facilitate better preparation.

The Class 10 board exams will conclude on March 18, while Class 12 exams will end on April 4.

Exam Day Tips

Stay Confident: Trust in your preparation and maintain a calm, focused approach to the exam.

Stay Hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated and take regular breaks.

Avoid Distractions: Stay off social media and avoid lengthy phone calls that might cause anxiety.

Exam Day Strategy

How to maximise the first 15 minutes



The 15 minutes of reading time at the start of the exam is crucial. Use this period to quickly scan through the entire paper. Categorise questions as formula-based, easy, or tricky. Prioritize the ones you can complete quickly, and plan your approach for the tougher ones.

Common mistakes to avoid:



Rushed Calculations: Double-check all numerical answers to avoid simple errors.

Skipping Diagrams: Always include required diagrams in 5-mark questions to secure full marks.

Highlighting the Final Answer: Make your final answers stand out for easy identification by the examiner.



Special Instructions For Students

Entry Restrictions: No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10am. They must reach the centre well in advance.

Dress Code & Identification: Candidates must wear their school uniform and carry their school identity card along with the CBSE-issued admit card and only permissible stationery items.

Prohibited Items: Mobile phones, smartwatches, electronic devices, or any barred items are strictly prohibited at the examination centre.

Adherence To Rules: Candidates must read and follow the instructions provided on the admit card. They should also go through the amended rules on unfair practices mentioned in the CBSE circular.

Social Media Guidelines: Students must avoid spreading rumours or sharing any material related to exams on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and X.