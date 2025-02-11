CBSE Answers Important FAQs For Board Exams 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin with Class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 15. The exams will start at 10.30am. Students appearing in the board exam can check the following crucial FAQs.



Does failing in pre-board examination, mean one cannot appear in the Board examination?

As per the board, pre-boards help students to know how well they are prepared for the Board examination. A student cannot be detained from appearing in the Board examination if otherwise eligible.



Are pre-board examination marks considered in the board examinations?

According to CBSE, the marks obtained in the pre-board examination are not added or included in the Board examination marks.





Are marks deducted for exceeding the word limit and spelling mistakes, especially in the language papers?

As per the CBSE, no marks are deducted for exceeding the word limit. However, for spelling mistakes and other errors, there is deduction in marks in the language papers.





Will questions be asked from the Board's sample paper?

The board states that sample question papers only help students know the design, pattern and types of questions. However, questions in the examination may be from any part of the syllabus. Therefore students are advised to prepare thoroughly from the entire syllabus.





Are there important chapters which students should prepare to score good marks?

CBSE does not advise students to do selective study for examinations. The Board has prescribed syllabus in every subject. Students are expected to study thoroughly from the entire syllabus and understand the concepts in order to score good marks in examination.





What to do if a student's writing speed is slow and deters him/her from completing the paper?

To improve writing speed, the CBSE advised students to write answers and practice. Additionally, before writing any answer during exam, they should organise their ideas and try to write answers in points, if short of time. They should not omit an entire question.





Is it compulsory for a student who has failed in theory to repeat the practical examination also?

No, if the student has passed in Practical, previous practical marks will be carried forward and accounted for and the student will appear only in Theory.





When a student drops one year, what will be the syllabus for the examination next year?

The student has to appear in the syllabus prescribed for the year in which he or she plans to appear for exam.





Is a student eligible to improve performance after qualifying Class 10th and 12th?

Yes, a student who has qualified class 10th/12th examinations may appear for improvement in 1 subject in supplementary exam in Class 12 and 2 subjects in Class 10 or in one or more subjects in succeeding year.





How many times can a student of Class 10th and 12th appear in Supplementary exam?

A student placed in supplementary can re-appear in July/August in the same year. He/She may also avail 2nd chance in February /March/April next year and may further avail 3rd chance in the supplementary exam to be held in month of July/August of that year.





What is passing criteria for Class 12th?

A student has to pass in 5 subjects as offered by the student. Further student should have obtained 33 per cent marks in theory & IA/Project/Practical separately & combined too.





Can a student simultaneously appear for improvement as well as additional subject exam?

No, a student appearing for improvement in one or more subjects cannot appear for additional subject simultaneously.





What is the procedure if any student is not satisfied with the marks?

The student can apply for;

1. Verification of marks

2. Obtain photocopy of the evaluated answer book and

3. Re-evaluation

by paying prescribed processing charges within the time frame set by the Board.





Do the marks increase or decrease after the process of verification of marks/re-evaluation?

The marks may increase or decrease after the process of verification of marks/re-evaluation as per the actual marks obtained and the student will have to accept the revised result.



Is a new Marks Sheet-cum-Certificate issued after verification of marks/re-evaluation?

Yes, a new Marks Sheet-cum-Certificate is issued in case of change of marks. It is issued only after the old Marks Sheet-cum-Certificate has been surrendered.



How can I reappear in Board exams?

A student who failed in class 10th or class 12th Board exam can reappear as a private student or as regular student admitted in school.



