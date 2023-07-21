CBSE Board Exam 2024: Read What Education Body's Notice Says

The examination will span begin on February 15 and will conclude on April 10.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24 will begin on February 15, 2024. The announcement was made by a circular posted on the official website of the education board by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. The examination will span over 55 days and will conclude on April 10.

The official notice reads, "CBSE will conduct Board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for classes 10 and 12 from the 15th of February 2023 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024."

The board has requested that all institutions hosting exams maintain the CBSE board exam schedule in mind to prevent any date conflicts. The board has issued the notice to a number of organisations, including the Union Public Service Commission, Joint Seat Allocation Authority, National Testing Agency, All India Council for Technical Education, Council of Architecture, Indian Nursing Council, Central Teacher Eligibility Test, Staff Selection Commission and University Grants Commission.

For the academic session 2022-23, the CBSE board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 21 for Class 10 and from February 15 to April 5 for Class 12. The results for both classes were further declared on May 12.

For Class 10, 93.12 per cent of students cleared the exam, a dip of 1.28 percentage points from last year. The board has also announced it will not publish the merit list to avoid "unhealthy competition" while for the students of Class 12, the pass percentage was recorded at 87.33, a dip of 5.38 per cent from last year.