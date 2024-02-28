CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Important Questions From Geography Paper 2023

New Delhi:
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Geography board exam for Class 12 on February 29, 2024. Students who will be appearing in the exam can check the list of high marking questions from previous year Geography paper. Candidates can also visit the official website of the CBSE to practice sample papers and question papers. Exam papers are available from the year 2019 on the official website of CBSE.
The exam will be conducted for a total of 70 marks. The paper will include 20% MCQ-based questions, 40% competency-based questions and 40% short and long answer type questions.
Here are some of the important questions from Geography paper 2023:
- "High technology is the latest generation of manufacturing activities". Explain the statement.
- Explain any five factors affecting the location of industries in the world.
- Services occur at different levels throughout the world." Support the statement with examples.
- Analyse the five basis of international trade in the world.
- Explain with examples of the importance of Indian ports as gateways of international trade.
- Why are sea ports known as gateways of international trade in India ? Explain.
- Pipelines are used extensively to transport liquids and gases in the world. Support the statement with appropriate arguments.
- Analyse five main factors affecting location of industries in the world.
- "Indian Railways network is one of the longest in the world." Support the statement.
- "India has one of the second largest road networks in the world." Support the statement.
- Analyse the classification of industries on the basis of raw materials into five heads.
- Explain the role of 'World Trade Organisation' for 'International Trade'.
- " 'Trans-Canadian Railways' is the economics artery of Canada." Support the statement with appropriate arguments.