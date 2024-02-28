CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Important Questions From Geography Paper 2023

CBSE Board exam 2024

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Geography board exam for Class 12 on February 29, 2024. Students who will be appearing in the exam can check the list of high marking questions from previous year Geography paper. Candidates can also visit the official website of the CBSE to practice sample papers and question papers. Exam papers are available from the year 2019 on the official website of CBSE.

The exam will be conducted for a total of 70 marks. The paper will include 20% MCQ-based questions, 40% competency-based questions and 40% short and long answer type questions.

Here are some of the important questions from Geography paper 2023: