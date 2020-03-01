CBSE Boards As Per Schedule From March 2; Fresh Dates Later For Students Who Miss Exams

CBSE Board Exam 2020: The Board will hold board exams as per schedule from March 2

Highlights CBSE had postponed exams for North East Delhi till February 29.

Board exams will resume as per schedule from March 2.

New exam dates for students who miss their paper will be announced later.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released fresh communication regarding the board examinations. While the board has decided to conduct board examinations as per schedule starting from tomorrow, i.e. March 2, the board has taken cognizance of students who may feel difficulty in appearing for the exams up to March 7.

"As per our ongoing consultations with Delhi Police, the Board exams can be held smoothly and safely now for those students who are in a position to appear for the board examinations," said CBSE.

The board has reasoned that any further delay in conducting class 12 examinations will 'hamper the chances of admissions in professional courses i.e. medical, engineering, law and other UG courses'.

The JEE Main April 2020 exam is scheduled from April 3 to April 19 and delaying exams any further would affect students who are in a position to appear for the board exams.

CBSE, on its part, has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to make adequate security arrangements in and around the exam centres in the North East part of Delhi.

"The incidents that have unfolded in the last few days have affected some of our students. CBSE is concerned about and is sensitive to the needs of both categories of students - those who can appear in the examinations as per schedule from tomorrow onwards, and also those who may face some difficulty in appearing in the examinations due to difficult circumstances," said CBSE.

Keeping the situation in mind, CBSE has decided to hold the examinations for both classes 10 and 12 in the North East district of Delhi from as per the schedule released by the board earlier.

"At the same time, considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations upto 07.3.2020," says the CBSE communication.

CBSE has asked school principals to provide the list of such students to the Board who are not able to appear in the exams to be conducted up to March 7, 2020. The Directorate of Education, Delhi has also been requested by CBSE to provide a list of such candidates who would not be able to appear in the examinations up to the said date.

The board has also requested the concerned parties to provide support to the candidates who are able to appear for the examinations from tomorrow onwards. Those candidates who would not be able to appear are requested to contact their respective school Principals, who would then send the report to the CBSE.

