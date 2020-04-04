CBSE: Alternative Academic Calendar For Class 1-12 Is Being Developed

CBSE, in the letter, has asked school principals to reinvent education processes.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a communique to school principals has stated that an alternative academic calendar for students of classes 1 to 12 is being developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). In the letter addressed to school heads, CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal has said that the calendar is specially developed around activities that will help attain Learning Outcomes in a joyful manner. "This calendar also suggests ways and means to use technology to aid and facilitate this process of learning," she said.

"We will be sharing this with you shortly," she has said in the letter.

Ms Karwal has asked school principals to reinvent education processes for managing academic activities in situations like the one the country is going through right now.

"You, as Principals, have a huge role to play in the present setting," her letter reads. "We believe that this is the time to not just deal with the current emergency, but also build foundations of resilience to face such difficult events in the future," it adds.

She has asked school heads to make use of the digital learning/ e-learning platforms provided by the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

"Share your innovative timetables, content, assignments, question banks, etc. with us, so that your efforts do not remain limited to your school," she said asking the principals to share their work on ASAR app of CBSE.

Click here for more Education News