CBSE 3-Language Policy: The Supreme Court has clarified that students who have already opted for three languages under the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) three-language policy can continue with their existing language choices. It added that such students need not revert to two languages in view of the transitional relaxation granted pursuant to its earlier orders.

The court also said that students currently studying two languages will be allowed to continue with two languages this year, subject to the condition that they take up a third language next year.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said in the ruling that students currently studying two languages can continue with the same combination this year, provided they take up a third language next year.

The Supreme Court's clarification came after CBSE approached it seeking modification of its September 28 order on the three-language policy.

The board had contended that the exemption granted to students of Classes 6 to 9 required reconsideration, as some students had already opted for three-language combinations.

In its September 28 order, the Supreme Court had extended the exemption available to students of Classes 7, 8 and 9 to the current Class 6 batch.

A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana clarified the position on the continuation of existing language choices.