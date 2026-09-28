CBSE Three-Language Policy: Supreme Court Extends Exemption To Class 6 Students

The Supreme Court has directed the CBSE to extend the transitional exemption under its three-language policy to students currently studying in Class 6. The exemption was already available to students of Classes 7, 8 and 9.

The direction came during a hearing on petitions challenging aspects of the CBSE's three-language policy. The Centre had told the court that it was not in favour of extending the exemption to the current Class 6 batch. It also informed the court that nearly 99 per cent of CBSE schools were ready to implement the new language policy.

Despite the Centre's stand, the court directed that the existing Class 6 students should also be covered under the transitional arrangement. The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana was hearing the matter.

Concern over mid-session changes

During the hearing, the Supreme Court expressed concern over changing the language system midway for students who had already selected their languages. The court had earlier asked the Centre and CBSE to consider a 'soft launch' of the new arrangement from 2027 to avoid forcing students to make sudden changes during their studies.

Under the exemption, students will continue to study a third language but will not be required to appear for the Class 10 CBSE board examination in that language. The third language will be assessed through internal assessment at the school level and will not determine whether a student passes or fails Class 10.

The same arrangement, which is already applicable to Classes 7, 8 and 9, will now also apply to the current Class 6 batch. Chief Justice Surya Kant indicated that students would not be marked pass or fail based on the third language and would only receive an attendance certificate.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the court that students of Classes 7, 8 and 9 had already been given transitional exemption. When these students reach Class 10, they will not have to take a CBSE board examination in the third language.

99 per cent schools have arrangements

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government had held detailed discussions on the issue following the court's earlier observations. He said that of the 28,819 CBSE schools, around 99 per cent had the necessary arrangements, while about 1.2 per cent still needed facilities.

The Centre also said textbooks and study material were available and students had selected their languages under the plan.

The Supreme Court directed CBSE to appoint an officer to contact schools where the required facilities are not yet available and find out their problems. Justice Bagchi also said the court would intervene if a school detained a student on the basis of an internal assessment.

The CBSE has been directed to file its response within four weeks, after which the petitioners can file their rejoinder. The main matter has been listed for further hearing.