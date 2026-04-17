CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 By April 30? Here's What We Know So Far

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date: With CBSE Class 10 results already announced, lakhs of Class 12 students are now awaiting their results. Although there is no official confirmation from the board yet, several media reports suggest that the results may be declared by the end of this month, possibly by April 30. The evaluation process is currently underway and is expected to conclude soon, raising the possibility of an earlier announcement.

However, past trends indicate that CBSE Class 12 results are usually announced in May.

Result Announcement Dates (Last Three Years)

2025 - May 13

2024 - May 13

2023 - May 12

CBSE Board Results: Previous Years' Pass Percentages

2024 - 87.98%

2023 - 87.33%

2022 - 92.71%

2021 - 99.37%

2020 - 88.78%

Over 18 lakh students, including around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls, are awaiting their results for exams conducted between February 17 and April 10.

Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Once released, students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms.

Official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, results will also be available on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). These platforms offer alternative access, especially during periods of heavy website traffic.

Steps To Download Results Online

Visit the official CBSE result website: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view the result

Download or print the scorecard for future reference

As the evaluation process nears completion, students are advised to regularly check official platforms, including DigiLocker and the UMANG app, for updates. Keeping admit cards handy will help ensure quick access once the results are announced.