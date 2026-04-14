CBSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check Scores On UMANG App In Easy Steps

CBSE 10th Results 2026: As students across the country wait for their board exam results, checking scores has now become easier with digital options. This year, students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 exams can access their results quickly using mobile applications instead of depending only on websites.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has made it easier to access marks through digital platforms, with the UMANG App emerging as one of the most convenient options. The app allows students to check their results smoothly, especially at a time when heavy traffic often slows down official websites due to lakhs of students logging in together.

Easy way to check results

Students can check their Class 10 Result 2026 on the UMANG App by downloading it and logging in using their mobile number. They can then search for CBSE services and select the Class 10 Result 2026 link. After entering details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID, students can view their marks instantly and also download the result for future use.

Digital marksheet available

The marksheet available on the app is provisional and can be used for immediate purposes such as admissions. Students can also access their official digital documents through DigiLocker, where CBSE uploads verified certificates.

The UMANG App is especially useful on result day when websites may slow down due to high traffic. Being a government platform, it is considered safe and reliable for checking results.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready before checking their results and ensure that all details are entered correctly to avoid any issues.

With multiple digital options now available, checking board exam results has become faster and more convenient for students across India.