CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026: Key Exam And Result FAQs Students Must Know

As the wait for board exam results continues, many students and parents are looking for clear answers about what comes next. To address common concerns, the Central Board of Secondary Education has shared key details related to Class 10 and 12 exams and results for 2026.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 are expected to be announced between late April and mid-May. Ahead of the declaration, the board has clarified several frequently asked questions to help students better understand the process.

Are marks deducted for exceeding the word limit and spelling mistakes, especially in the language papers?

As per the CBSE, no marks are deducted for exceeding the word limit. However, for spelling mistakes and other errors, there is deduction in marks in the language papers.

Is it compulsory for a student who has failed in theory to repeat the practical examination also?

No, if the student has passed in Practical, previous practical marks will be carried forward and accounted for and the student will appear only in Theory.

Is a student eligible to improve performance after qualifying Class 10th and 12th?

Yes, a student who has qualified class 10th/12th examinations may appear for improvement in 1 subject in supplementary exam in Class 12 and 2 subjects in Class 10 or in one or more subjects in succeeding year.

How many times can a student of Class 10th and 12th appear in Supplementary exam?

A student placed in supplementary can re-appear in July/August in the same year. He/She may also avail 2nd chance in February /March/April next year and may further avail 3rd chance in the supplementary exam to be held in month of July/August of that year.

What is passing criteria for Class 12th?

A student has to pass in 5 subjects as offered by the student. Further student should have obtained 33 per cent marks in theory & IA/Project/Practical separately & combined too.

What is the procedure if any student is not satisfied with the marks?

The student can apply for;

1. Verification of marks

2. Obtain photo copy of the evaluated answer book and

3. Re-evaluation

by paying prescribed processing charges within the time frame set by the Board.

Do the marks increase or decrease after the process of verification of marks/re-evaluation?

The marks may increase or decrease after the process of verification of marks/re-evaluation as per the actual marks obtained and the student will have to accept the revised result.