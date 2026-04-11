CBSE Board Result 2026 Date Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam (Session 1) results for 2026 next week, with around 25 lakh students awaiting the outcome. The early declaration is being considered due to the second board examination scheduled in May. While CBSE has not confirmed an official date, the results may be released anytime soon. Last year, the board declared both Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 13.

From this year, Class 10 students can improve their scores in up to three subjects through a second examination (Session 2). The Class 10 exams concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams ended on April 10, with both beginning on February 17.

Overall, more than 43 lakh students appeared for the 2026 board exams, including about 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12, conducted across thousands of centres nationwide.

Where To Check CBSE Results 2026

Once announced, students can check their results on the official

platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Students will need to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the screen. Digital marksheets and certificates will be available on DigiLocker shortly after the declaration of results.

Exam And Result Context

In 2026, students appeared for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12. With the Class 10 exams concluded, students, parents, and schools are now awaiting the results.

While past trends suggest that results are typically released in mid-May, the 2026 timeline may differ due to the introduction of the second examination cycle for Class 10.

CBSE Board Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Check Latest Updates On Result Declaration