CAT 2025 Result Out, Check MBA Admission Process For Top IIMs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has announced the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Around 12 candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile, while 26 aspirants secured 99.99 percentile in CAT 2025.

Candidates who qualified the management entrance exam will now be eligible to appear for admission process in IIMs based on their eligibility criteria. The following are some of the admission procedures for the top IIMs of the country.

IIM Ahmedabad

The selection of the candidates for admission to the 2026-28 Batch of the PGP at IIMA is a two-step process. Eligible candidates with valid CAT 2026 score have to undergo Analytical Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI). The minimum cut-offs of CAT-2025 percentile ranks is 95 for General/EWS category. For PwD category, the percentile rank is 85.

IIM Bangalore

The admission process for the 2026-28 includes personal interview and Written Ability Test (WAT) of candidates with valid CAT scores. The final admission will be based on the basis of post-PI scores.

For all candidates called for interviews, the weights for the parameters at the post-PI stage are as follows: Personal interview = 40, WAT = 10, CAT = 25, 10th board score = 5, 12th board score = 5, Bachelor's score = 5, Work Experience / Professional Course = 10. The 25 points for CAT are derived from the performance in each of the three sections as follows: Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC) - 8.75 points, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) - 10 points, and Quantitative Aptitude (QA) - 6.25 points. Only candidates obtaining a minimum raw score that is positive in all sections of CAT-2025 will be considered.

IIM Calcutta

Candidates with eligible CAT 2025 score will have to appear for PI and WAT. The composite score for final selection will be derived using the following parameters. The CAT 2025 score will have a weightage of 30 per cent, personal interview will account for 48 per cent, Writing Ability Test (WAT) will have 8 per cent. Around 6 per cent points is awarded for Academic Diversity and Bachelor's and Master's level for non-engineering degrees and professional qualifications. Work Experience of the candidate will provide him 8 per cent marks.

IIM Indore

IIM Indore will adopt a three-stage selection process (I) Eligibility criteria (II) Shortlist for Personal Interview (PI) (III) Final Selection. Selection criteria for each of the stages are given as under:

Eligible candidates will be considered for Personal Interview (PI).

Candidates shortlisted for PI will be informed in January 2026.

IIM Indore will conduct admission interviews in both offline (in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, and Mumbai)/ online modes, depending on the situation.

The final selection of the candidates will be based on a composite score calculated by the sum of the following:

10th Standard/SSC score will be calculated through the following formula: 5* [Z Candidate-Z minute/ Z max- Z min]

12th Standard/HSC score 5* [ Z Candidate- Z min/ Z max - Z min]

CAT 2025 Sectional Scores

Personal Interview- 45* [Z Candidate- Z min/ Z max-Z min]

Diversity factor- 5

