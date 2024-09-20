CAT 2024 Application Window Closes Today

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will close the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 today. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the entrance exam can register on the official website of CAT 2024 by 5 pm today. IIM Calcutta had earlier extended the registration date for CAT 2024 to September 20. The previous deadline for CAT registrations was September 13.



Admit cards for the test are scheduled to be released on November 5. The exam will be conducted by IIM Calcutta on November 24 across 170 cities. Candidates from general category will be required to pay an examination fee of Rs 2,500, while an examination fee of Rs 1,250 is required for reserved category candidates.



CAT 2024: Steps to apply

Step 1: Register to generate a unique user ID and password.

Step 2: Log in with the generated user ID and password to fill in the application form.

Step 3: Submit the application form after entering details and making online payment.

Step 4: During registration, the mobile number and email address provided by the domestic candidates will be verified through an OTP sent to that mobile number and email address.

Step 5: Once the OTP is verified, the user ID and the password will be sent to the registered email address and to the registered mobile number to complete the registration process.

Overseas candidates will receive the OTP on their email address only. Once the payment is made and the application form is submitted, applicants will not be allowed to make any changes.



CAT 2024 Eligibility

Bachelor's degree

Candidates are required to have at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA to apply for the CAT exam. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD), the eligibility criteria is 45 per cent marks.



CAT 2024: Application fee

According to the official release, the examination fee has been revised to Rs 2,500 for general category candidates, up from Rs 2,400 and Rs 1,250 for reserved category candidates, up from Rs 1,200.



Seat reservation

As per legal requirements, 15 per cent of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Around 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27 per cent of the seats are reserved for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the 'non-creamy' layer (NC-OBC). Up to 10 per cent of the seats are reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates.

