CAT 2023: Who All Can Appear For Common Admission Test 2023

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 26, 2023 in three sessions. The exam will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of the institutes. The CAT 2023 scores are also used by listed non-IIM member institutions for their admission process.

Bachelors degree must for CAT

The candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. There is a relaxation of 5 per cent for students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. Such candidates will be allowed to join the programme provisionally. Their admission will be finalised only after they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification on the date of issue of the certificate.

If not a Bachelor's degree, then these candidates must have completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with required percentage.

Reservations in CAT

As per the legal requirements, 15 per cent of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. 27 per cent of the seats are reserved for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the 'non-creamy' layer (NC-OBC). Up to 10 per cent seats are reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates.