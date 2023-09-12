CAT 2023 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at 5pm

CAT exam registration: Be careful with category selection, as it cannot be changed later.

The registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 is scheduled to close tomorrow (September 13) at 5pm. Aspirants interested in the Common Admission Test 2023 who have not yet applied can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in to register themselves. The CAT, a computer-based test, will be conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Lucknow, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in three sessions.



A press release has stated that CAT 2023 will be conducted in approximately 155 cities, and candidates will have the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.



Reservations:

Applicants need to be cautious while applying, as no changes in the category will be entertained after CAT registration.



Registration:



The registration fee for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates is Rs 1,200, while it is Rs 2,400 for candidates of other categories. It's important to note that fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances, as per the notification. Registration for CAT opened on August 2.

Eligibility criteria



Bachelor's degree holders or final year graduation students from any stream are eligible to apply for the CAT 2023 exam.



Important dates:

Admit card download: October 25

Test date: November 26, 2023

Result declaration: Second week of January 2024 (Tentative)

The CAT 2023 exam will be held for two hours and will have three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

The CAT 2023 exam is a prerequisite for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs at IIMs. However, the scores of the CAT 2023 exam can also be used by non-IIM member institutions that are listed on the CAT website. IIMs do not have any role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.